LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All four locations of Kawaii Boba House closed unexpectedly, leaving more than 30 people without a job. They have one location in Hot Springs, one in Little Rock, and two in Conway.

April Ruelle, the former manager of the Little Rock location, was notified of the closing, but not from the owner.

“After a few hours of anxiety, I had to let the employees know ‘Hey we are officially jobless’,” Ruelle said.

She said she was shocked when she was notified the boba houses were closing, but more shocked she didn’t find out through official channels.

Yolanda Austin is a former employee of the store. She has not been contacted by the owner either, she was informed by Ruelle.

Austin said the employees were told to close the shop early Thursday, not knowing that would be the last she would hear from the owner, and also not knowing the next day the store wouldn’t reopen.

Now, both Ruelle and Austin are worried about upcoming expenses.

“I can’t pay my rent, that’s my reaction, and then nobody else that has apartments or bills to pay, none of them can pay that, and we are left without a job, and honestly no notice,” Ruelle said.

As if the first blow wasn’t enough, her most recent check bounced.

“I informed him, ‘Hey my check bounced so can I talk to you’ and he said I’ll let you know on Friday morning, since then I had not heard anything from him,” Ruelle said.

Customers showed up at the Little Rock location and were met at the door with the same surprise.

John Jackson frequently goes to the Boba Shop, he said he really enjoyed the atmosphere and the people who worked there, as well as the Boba.

“I was shocked I didn’t know,” Jackson said.

He would stop in on his commutes.

“It was crazy to me, because 10 days ago I was just here, and everything seemed alright,” Jackson said.

The employees said they’re going to try and move on, but want answers, and especially want their hard-earned money.

“I’m hurt, I feel disrespected, and I’m worried for the future, for all the employees of my store,” Ruelle said.