LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Opportunities for workers and investors will be center-stage in Little Rock this Friday.

This city is hosting a Workforce Development Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St. Admission is free, registration is required and may be done online.

Agenda items include workforce challenges and opportunities as well as future needs, according to the event agenda. The keynote speaker will be Mike Rogers, the chief workforce officer for Arkansas.

Organizers said the summit will align with Mayor Frank Scott Jr’s pledge to foster collaboration among the public and private sectors, as well as educational institutions, to ensure that Little Rock workers are equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to find jobs.

The event is hosted by the city of Little Rock and the mayor’s office.