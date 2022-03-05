LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Little Rock Marathon returned this weekend, and thousands of runners from around the world descended on the city. The extra foot traffic benefits local businesses each time the marathon returns.

“It’s really fun to have new people and always get positive feedback,” said Valerie Wingert, the owner of South Main Creative in Little Rock. “They say, ‘I’m not from here, but I’m taking [some items] home.'”

More than 10,000 people run in the event, according to Little Rock Marathon statistics, and people spend an average of $6 million in extra money each year.

For a spot like South Main Creative near the action, that money flows.

“It’s pretty sweet because they’re always positive and say how much they love the shop and love Little Rock,” Wingert said.

The event will continue Sunday.