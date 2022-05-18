LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock salon is dishing out more than just haircuts; inspiring clients to embrace their curls and leave with confidence.

April Evans is the owner and founder of Volume – a salon dedicated to people with wavy, curly, and coily hair.

Evans didn’t embrace her own curls until she was an adult, receiving her first specialized treatment only a few years before she founded Volume.

“In 2019, I got my first curly cut,” Evans remembers. “It changed my life.”

But almost immediately, she noticed the struggle to get curl care – having to drive 5 hours to find the nearest stylist who knew what to do with curls. Now, Evans has made it a mission to make sure no other curly-haired client has to hunt for proper care.

“I really wanted to be what I felt like I needed growing up for other little girls,” Evans explained.

Evans opened the salon only a month ago but is already booked months out. The curl specialist says the reason is a new viral trend of embracing your curls, a side effect of the pandemic when folks working from home didn’t blow dry or straighten their hair.

Tags like “curly girl method” are trending on social media, with millions moving towards wearing their hair the way it wants to be worn for the first time in years.

“I have a lot of adults coming in now that are like, ‘I didn’t even realize that I have curly hair!’,” said Evans.

But she helps more than just adults; now, she’s shifting the focus to kids – encouraging them to love their hair at a young age and know how to take care of their curls.

Kayla Fletcher brings her daughter, Kennedy, to April and says the difference is night and day.

“I definitely knew I was going to need some help,” straight-haired Fletcher remembers when she first realized her daughter had tight curls. “For me to look at my daughter and say, “your curls are beautiful” while she watches me straighten my hair, it’s a little hard.”

Fletcher says Evans has become a role model for Kennedy, an example of a successful woman who shares her type of hair.

“If people have representation and they can see themselves in someone else,” Fletcher said, “it can be a game-changer.”

April and Volume Salon can be reached through “volume_inthecity” on Instagram.