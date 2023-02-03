LONOKE, Ark. – Officials with the Lonoke Public School District, business owners, government officials and members of the community met Friday to celebrate the school district’s new partnership with Greenway Equipment.

According to a press release, Greenway Equipment is the largest John Deere dealer in Arkansas and the company forecasts a high demand for trained technicians over the next 10-15 years.

With this partnership, Lonoke schools will help meet that demand by training a local workforce as early as high school.

Lonoke PSD is the first district in the United States to partner with Greenway, a John Deere affiliate.

Through this partnership, students will get the chance to learn about the technology used in John Deere tractors, engine systems, electrical systems, computer diagnostics and much more.

Students who complete the Greenway program will graduate high school with the chance to receive certification in a number of related fields.

To learn more about Greenway equipment, visit them online at GoGreenway.com.