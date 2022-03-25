In Little Rock, the annual mean wage is $48,450 or 14.0% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,690. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Retail salespersons

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,640

#148 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,180

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Albany, GA ($22,740) — Hinesville, GA ($23,640) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660) Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

49. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,620

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $36,640

Employment: 26,140

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270) — El Paso, TX ($24,790) — Lafayette, LA ($25,710) Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers, and lens mounters.

48. Legislators

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,490

#32 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $53,560

Employment: 51,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

— Florence, SC ($18,230) — Warner Robins, GA ($19,630) — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690) Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

47. Sewing machine operators

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,410

#88 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— El Paso, TX ($18,940) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950) — Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070) Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

46. Library technicians

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,160

#34 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $39,630

Employment: 89,070

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270) — Jonesboro, AR ($23,470) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420) Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.

45. Cooks, fast food

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $28,020

#261 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 900

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Altoona, PA ($17,660) — Johnson City, TN ($17,700) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900) Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

44. Nursing assistants

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,930

#95 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,200

National

Annual mean salary: $32,050

Employment: 1,371,050

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

— Monroe, LA ($21,840) — Brunswick, GA ($22,370) — Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540) Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

43. Stockers and order fillers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,730

#94 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,780

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) — Monroe, LA ($24,240) — Florence, SC ($24,420) Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

42. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,490

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $33,960

Employment: 91,430

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580) — Racine, WI ($24,240) Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

41. Dietetic technicians

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,320

#22 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $32,920

Employment: 26,430

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

— Jackson, TN ($19,350) — Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080) — Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330) Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

40. Machine feeders and offbearers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,270

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $34,470

Employment: 64,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— El Paso, TX ($22,090) — Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450) Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

39. Animal caretakers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,250

#224 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Morristown, TN ($18,810) — Greenville, NC ($20,320) — Twin Falls, ID ($20,580) Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

38. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $27,230

#130 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570) — Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) — La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950) Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

37. Physical therapist aides

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,830

#47 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200) — Montgomery, AL ($20,390) Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

36. Library assistants, clerical

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,530

#74 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080) — Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520) — Akron, OH ($20,530) Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

35. Couriers and messengers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,390

#39 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) — Monroe, LA ($21,160) — Lawton, OK ($21,380) Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

34. Helpers–production workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,310

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100) — Topeka, KS ($21,280) — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360) Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

33. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,190

#78 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

National

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280) — Bowling Green, KY ($19,460) Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

32. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,180

#119 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,010

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) — Albany, GA ($20,850) — Dalton, GA ($20,890) Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

31. Food batchmakers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $26,090

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $34,970

Employment: 153,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770) — Hammond, LA ($20,450) — Tyler, TX ($21,070) Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

30. Bakers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $25,980

#52 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — St. George, UT ($22,110) Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

29. Telemarketers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $25,850

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $30,930

Employment: 117,610

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280) — Erie, PA ($19,760) — Logan, UT-ID ($21,130) Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

28. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $25,450

#68 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,620

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Monroe, LA ($21,200) — Sumter, SC ($21,400) — Dothan, AL ($21,670) Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

27. Packers and packagers, hand

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $25,400

#108 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) — Casper, WY ($19,850) — Johnstown, PA ($19,920) Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

26. Cooks, restaurant

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,900

#81 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,740

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) — Laredo, TX ($21,000) — Gadsden, AL ($21,540) Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

25. Food preparation workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,760

#167 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,400

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Hammond, LA ($18,290) — Morristown, TN ($18,550) — Monroe, LA ($19,010) Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

24. Cashiers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,510

#222 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,020

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) — Monroe, LA ($19,780) — Albany, GA ($20,320) Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

23. Office machine operators, except computer

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,480

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $36,580

Employment: 40,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Laredo, TX ($21,930) — Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($24,480) — Mobile, AL ($25,280) Job description: Operate one or more of a variety of office machines, such as photocopying, photographic, and duplicating machines, or other office machines.

22. Substitute teachers, short-term

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,460

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470) — Huntsville, AL ($17,470) Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

21. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,330

#141 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 570

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) — Rome, GA ($19,050) Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

20. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,220

#36 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,000

National

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 599,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250) — Dothan, AL ($18,260) Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

19. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,080

#44 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,670

National

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990) — Dothan, AL ($20,340) — Decatur, AL ($20,520) Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

18. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $24,050

#39 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670) — Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930) Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

17. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,940

#156 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Decatur, AL ($18,020) — Dalton, GA ($18,450) — Monroe, LA ($18,500) Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

16. Childcare workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,710

#166 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,240

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

— Rome, GA ($17,330) — Dothan, AL ($18,370) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,440) Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,640

#103 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Decatur, AL ($18,460) — Enid, OK ($18,780) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960) Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,610

#72 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,470

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810) — Gadsden, AL ($18,110) — Hammond, LA ($18,740) Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

13. Bartenders

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,530

#143 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930) — Decatur, AL ($17,950) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,150) Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

12. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,300

#197 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Monroe, LA ($18,090) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240) Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

11. Cooks, short order

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $23,200

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Laredo, TX ($18,660) — Gainesville, GA ($18,740) — Mobile, AL ($18,820) Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

10. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,960

#99 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,560

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Monroe, LA ($18,460) — Valdosta, GA ($18,730) — Alexandria, LA ($19,070) Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

9. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,840

#58 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650) — Appleton, WI ($18,760) — Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930) Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

8. Demonstrators and product promoters

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,820

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $37,080

Employment: 69,990

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Boise City, ID ($22,120) — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370) — Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820) Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

7. Waiters and waitresses

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,720

#144 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,700

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060) Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,560

#200 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Decatur, AL ($17,940) — Gadsden, AL ($18,150) — New Bern, NC ($18,190) Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

5. Dishwashers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,500

#164 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,100

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) — Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) — Muncie, IN ($18,550) Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

4. Fast food and counter workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,490

#192 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,570

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Dothan, AL ($18,690) — Mobile, AL ($18,750) — Montgomery, AL ($18,780) Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

3. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,450

#71 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440) — Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790) — Sheboygan, WI ($17,940) Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

2. Amusement and recreation attendants

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $22,070

#118 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) — Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650) Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

1. Print binding and finishing workers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Annual mean salary: $21,690

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National