Missouri-based company opening in Clarksville, hiring 125 workers

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – A new facility is opening in Clarksville that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years and invest over $5 million into the town.

Arning Companies Inc, a manufacturer of metal-fuel canopies and custom awnings for restaurants and other businesses announced plans on Thursday to set up shop in Clarksville.

Headquartered in Cassville, Mo., Arning’s expansion into Clarksville comes because of the growth of a smaller product line due to new contracts and increased sales. Since its creation 38 years ago, Arning has developed a reputation in design, engineering, and fabrication.

Arkansans will recognize Arning’s work in Sonic and Tacos 4 Life restaurants, Casey’s General Stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club to name a few.

“For many years the construction industry has faced a variety of challenges ranging from a lack of skilled labor to onsite delays and disruptions. Our expansion into Clarksville will give us the much-needed space to further develop our off-site modular construction programs.” Ryan Stockton, President & Chief Operating Officer at Arning Companies, Inc., said.

Arning has purchased an existing 168,000-square-foot facility at 1 Boreham Dr. The investment includes the building, improvements, and new machinery and equipment. The company anticipates the project to be completed by the end of February 2022.

“I believe Arning Companies will be a great business partner in Arkansas, and I’m excited to welcome them to our state,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “They bring a wealth of quality and experience in the metal and fabrication industry as well as the same hometown service-with-a-smile that Arkansans know and appreciate. Their investment in the Clarksville community will go a long way into changing the lives of many in the area.”

The company announced that hiring will begin immediately for full-time positions.

Information on careers with Arning Companies can be found at arningco.com