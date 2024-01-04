CONWAY, Ark. – The ALDI grocery store in Conway is set to hold its grand opening later this month.

The store, located at 1272 S. Amity Road, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8:45 a.m. Store officials said that shoppers can get a sneak peek of the new grocery store starting Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Officials with the Conway Chamber of Commerce announced in March that the store would be coming to Conway, making it the 14th ALDI in Arkansas.

According to the ALDI website, shoppers will be in for a treat with a chance to win money. Store officials said that the first 100 customers on Jan. 25 will receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100.

There will also be signs inside the store for shoppers to scan for an opportunity to win a $500 gift card, the website stated. The first 100 customers will also receive a free bag of ALDI products, and limited free shopping totes will also be handed out to shoppers, according to the company’s website.

For more details on the new store, head to ALDI.us.