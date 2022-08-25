LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for the Arkansas jobs market Wednesday.

GoTextbooks, a school textbook reseller, announced Wednesday investments in business capacity which will provide 200 additional jobs across its two Little Rock locations. The company stated it had purchased a new warehouse and was upgrading its primary warehouse, both in Little Rock. The end result will add 100 new jobs at each site, both salary and hourly.

The $10 million-plus warehouse investment will allow it to house over one million textbooks.

“We are excited about the jobs, revenue and growth opportunities that GoTextbooks will bring to our state.” GoTextbooks chief financial officer Matt Summitt said. “We are proud to grow this business in Arkansas.”

In June the company had announced its new role of supporting Chegg Inc.’s textbook requirements. Chegg provides study services for students, including textbook sale or rental.

Job seekers will find postings on the GoTextbooks website.