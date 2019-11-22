Northeast AR plant lays off nearly 100 workers ahead of holidays

A week before Thanksgiving, a Mississippi County factory announced it was laying off nearly 100 workers. (Source: TenarisHickman via Facebook)

HICKMAN, Ark. (KAIT) -A week before Thanksgiving, a Mississippi County factory announced it was laying off nearly 100 workers.

TenarisHickman in Blytheville cited a “significant slowdown in U.S. drilling activity” for the reduction in staff.

Federico Battelli, operations senior director, met with employees on Thursday to explain the situation.

Carolina Mendoza, a Tenaris spokeswoman, told KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro that the company laid off more than 90 workers.

“Drilling activity in the oil and gas market has been steadily declining. This has had a direct impact on tubulars, which has been further compounded by a significant level of unfairly traded OCTG imports, despite the low demand. As a result of the slowdown, we have made the difficult decision to layoff just over 90 employees at our welded pipe facility in Hickman, Arkansas. Tenaris will continue to analyze the health of the market and work to mitigate impacts to the extent possible. Our industrial presence remains strong, and we are prepared and capable to continue serving our customers with safe, quality manufactured products and services. “ – Tenaris

This is not the first time that the plant has faced layoffs.

In 2016, more than 100 people were cut from the staff.

The previous year, about 500 employees working at the Blytheville mill and two Texas facilities were laid off.