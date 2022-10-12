LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers’ wallets.

“Everyone’s facing…struggling financially and so we just really wanted to do our part in the community,” said General Manager at Three Fold, Rebecca Yan.

One Little Rock business, Three Fold, is offering its customers a respite in a place where they might not expect it.

“It was a nice surprise and it really helps right now with the way things are,” said a customer at Three Fold, Tanya Jacobs.

By offering 10% off all purchases.

“Ever since the pandemic, it’s hit many industries and restaurants are unfortunately one of them, with the cost of everything, from labor to food, disposables, to rent just escalating,” stated Yan.

On Wednesday, guests were lining up at Three Fold, welcoming the discount.

“What? At first, you know your thinking is there a catch to it or, what do I have to do or something like that, but no they said we just want to show our appreciation for our customers,” stated Jacobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said food costs have spiked more than 11% in the past year.

With increases like that, Rebecca Yan said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We’re pretty much not making any profit as of now,” said Yan.

But Three Fold wanted to fill their customer’s stomachs and hearts.

A trend that hungry folks like Tanya Jacobs hopes to grow.

“I hope that it catches on with other places, that would be nice to see it in some other restaurants,” stated Jacobs.

The discount will be going on until further notice.