LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans begin filling up at the pump in preparation for the weekend, there may finally be relief in sight.

According to latest data from the AAA Gas Price Monitor, the average price for fuel in the Natural State is currently $3.84 per gallon for regular, which is down two cents from the previous day and down seven cents from a week ago.

Diesel prices have also gone down, with the current average sitting at $4.76 per gallon, down three cents from the day before and down six cents from a week ago.

Currently drivers in central Arkansas are paying $3.85 per gallon, with prices staying relatively consistent in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.

Lafayette County is currently the most expensive county for gas, with an average of $4.06 per gallon. The county with the cheapest average is Carroll where prices are sitting at $3.63 per gallon.

Across the country, the national average is $4.27 which is down six cents from the previous week. In California, drivers are still paying the highest per gallon at $5.80 with Kansas being tied with Missouri for the cheapest gas in the country with both averaging $3.79 per gallon.

According to weekly numbers from AAA, volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy. Crude oil prices have increased to more than $100 per barrel again due to global supply concerns after falling below the mark earlier this week.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria says. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand.”