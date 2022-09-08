LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 and Talk Business & Politics announced Thursday (Sept. 8) that Roby Brock will return to several Nexstar stations with Talk Business & Politics, which he has anchored on air in Arkansas for 23 years.

Brock will also be the new host of Capitol View, which airs statewide. He was an original host of the program when it debuted in 2013.

Nexstar operates KARK and FOX 16 in the Little Rock TV market and KNWA and FOX 24 in the Northwest Arkansas TV market. A schedule for both programs and stations will be distributed next week. The changes will begin Sunday, September 18, 2022.

“Roby is one of the most respected political analysts in our state. He has built his reputation by being fair and objective on every story,” KARK and FOX 16 news director Ernie Paulson said. “I love his tenacious approach to covering politics and business. We are thrilled to have Roby back with us and look forward to growing our station’s brand as the political news leader in our state with him on our team.”

“I’m looking forward to returning to KARK and Fox 16 as well as all of the other stations throughout the state,” Brock said. “With a full hour each week, both programs will give us even more bandwidth to explore Arkansas politics, policy and business, and I think viewers will be more informed and engaged as a result.”

Capitol View is a Sunday morning political talk show produced by KARK 4 News that airs on several TV stations in Arkansas and bordering states. The show launched in 2013 and features interviews with politicians at the local, state and federal level as well as roundtable discussions with pundits and policymakers.

Talk Business & Politics is a 23-year old media outlet that covers business and politics in Arkansas through TV, radio, online (TalkBusiness.net), newsprint, email and social and digital platforms. Talk Business & Politics has bureaus in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, and Northwest Arkansas. Parent company, Natural State Media, also owns the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.