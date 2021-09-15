Sam’s Club to offer $10,000 NIL deals for ten student-athletes named ‘Sam’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club will offer ten student-athletes named “Sam” a $10,000 Name, Image, Likeness deal.

According to a press release, if you’re an eligible student-athlete with Sam in your legal first name, you can tell the company why you should be drafted by stitching or dueting a TikTok.

Four student-athletes have already been chosen to the roster. Six spots are remaining.

University of Central Florida sophomore Samieryah Bradwell, Women’s Track & Field

Georgia State University junior Sam Pinckney, Football

University of California at Los Angeles senior Samantha Sakti, Gymnastics

Southern Methodist University junior Sam Estrada, Women’s Soccer

“College athletics is a natural fit for Sam’s Club, which offers game day essentials — no matter the sport — including tailgating must-haves for your gameday spread, seasonal collegiate gear, electronics and more,” said Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club. Supporting these athletes gives us a chance to connect with members in a new way, support students and rally behind many under-represented collegiate sports. It’s a win-win.”

You can enter the contest through September 27 at 8 p.m. and must have a valid TikTok account to enter.

Official rules can be found on Sam’s Club website.