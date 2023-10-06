LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ammunition manufacturing company Sig Sauer announced that they are expanding its Jacksonville facility, creating 625 more job opportunities in the state over the next five years.

Sig Sauer Inc. announced that the company will invest $150 million to expand the facility. As part of the expansion, the company will develop a 250,000-square-foot building to house parts of its manufacturing processes.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our ammunition operations here in Jacksonville and building upon years of success in Arkansas,” Sig Sauer president and CEO Ron Cohen said. “This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business, and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce.”

State officials said that the company will be investing in component hybrid case manufacturing, primer manufacturing, and load/pack operations to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense.

In 2016, the company announced that the facility would be locating the facility in Jacksonville, creating 50 jobs. Since its opening, the company has grown to over 340 employees.

“SIG Sauer has a wonderful growth story and has become a regional employer of choice since they first invested in Jacksonville in 2016,” president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber Jay Chesshir said. “This significant expansion further solidifies metro Little Rock as a nationwide leader in the ammunition and shooting sports industries.”

According to their website, Sig Sauer is an ISO 9001-certified company with more than 1,200 employees.

For more information on the company, visit SigSauer.com.