FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each year several retailers close up shop for Thanksgiving and with the pandemic, ones who normally do not close for Turkey Day decided to do so for the first time, continuing that move in 2022.

Below is a list of stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, including store hours for those open and store hours for those opening on Black Friday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day (and store hours)

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old Navy: From 3 p.m.

Walgreens

Whole Foods: with reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day (and Black Friday store hours)