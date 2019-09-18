Superior Industries lays off more than 200 workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Superior Industries will be laying off over 200 workers to downsize their operation.

Out of the 281 current jobs, 250 will lose their jobs.

150 of the workers will be impacted by November 18, which will be within 60 days of the notice given out today.

Shawn Pallagi, the senior Vice President and chief human resource officer, said it’s a “good facility for the company, just lack of volume for jobs.”

He also says his team is an “excellent workforce.”

Superior Industries is a leading aluminum wheel manufacturer.