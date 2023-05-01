(NEXSTAR) – Yet another national retailer has announced it is going out of business. Discount store Tuesday Morning announced Monday that it will be closing all of its remaining stores.

This comes after the Texas-based retailer voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq in December, and, earlier this year, filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

According to a message on Tuesday Morning’s website, going-out-of-business sales are now underway.

All eight locations in Arkansas were announced to close – which include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Searcy, Hot Springs, Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Rogers.

If you have any gift cards, they will continue to be honored through May 13, the company said Monday. Items purchased before April 28, 2023, can still be returned within 14 days with the original receipt.

Tuesday Morning has stores in 25 states that will be closing. It’s not clear when those locations will shutter. The company did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information.

Below is a list of stores set to close:

Address City State
 90 Plantation Pointe Fairhope AL
 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S Florence AL
 2524 S McKenzie St Foley AL
 12090 County Line Rd Ste I Madison AL
 6366 Cottage Hill Rd Mobile AL
 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd Spanish Fort AL
 20496 Interstate 30 N Benton AR
 3180 N College Ave Fayetteville AR
 7810 Rogers Ave Fort Smith AR
 4332 Central Ave Hot Springs AR
 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I Little Rock AR
 2747 Lakewood Village Dr North Little Rock AR
 208 S Promenade Blvd Rogers AR
 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6 Searcy AR
 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170 Flagstaff AZ
 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103 Lake Havasu City AZ
 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133 Oro Valley AZ
 3055 E Indian School Rd Phoenix AZ
 1260 Gail Gardner Way Prescott AZ
 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2 Sedona AZ
 10050 W Bell Rd Sun City AZ
 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd Brandon FL
 2671 N Hiatus Rd Cooper City FL
 2146 Sadler Sq Fernandina Beach FL
 99 Eglin Pkwy NE Fort Walton Beach FL
 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Gulf Breeze FL
 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6 Jacksonville FL
 4524 9 St Johns Ave Jacksonville FL
 2625 S Florida Ave Lakeland FL
 130 S Nova Rd Ormond Beach FL
 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603 Palm Coast FL
 7928 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach FL
 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220 Pensacola FL
 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd Sarasota FL
 1799 US Highway 1 S St Augustine FL
 1806 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee FL
 1295 US Highway 1 Vero Beach FL
 10945 State Bridge Rd Alpharetta GA
 3241 Washington Rd Augusta GA
 1919 Glynn Ave Brunswick GA
 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301 Macon GA
 233 Commerce Dr Peachtree City GA
 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy Woodstock GA
 301 N Milwaukee St Boise ID
 656 E Boise Ave Boise ID
 900 Route 22 Fox River Grove IL
 15846 S LaGrange Rd Orland Park IL
 2188 E 116th St Ste D102 Carmel IN
 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1 Indianapolis IN
 14950 W 87th St Lenexa KS
 5320 Martway St Mission KS
 9606 Nall Avenue Overland Park KS
 8038 W 151st St Stanley KS
 1751 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY
 2178 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell KY
 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103 Frankfort KY
 9240 Westport Rd Louisville KY
 1460 MacArthur Blvd Alexandria LA
 12694 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA
 3735 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA
 6632 Jones Creek Rd Baton Rouge LA
 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E Lafayette LA
 3517 Ryan St Lake Charles LA
 2985 Hwy 190 Mandeville LA
 1801 Airline Dr Metairie LA
 1703 N 18th St Monroe LA
 4800 Line Ave Shreveport LA
 176 Gause Blvd W Slidell LA
 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47 Easton MD
 380 Thompson Creek Rd Stevensville MD
 23314 Farmington Rd Farmington MI
 4310 Gretna Rd Branson MO
 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1 Cape Girardeau MO
 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C Columbia MO
 15921 Manchester Rd Ellisville MO
 2639 E 32nd St Joplin MO
 901 NW OBrien Rd Lees Summit MO
 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd Saint Louis MO
 2916 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO
 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21 Biloxi MS
 1578 W Government St Brandon MS
 630 Grants Ferry Rd Flowood MS
 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101 Hattiesburg MS
 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041 Jackson MS
 934 N 16th Avenue Laurel MS
 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102 Long Beach MS
 2674 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs MS
 1913 University Ave Oxford MS
 402 Hwy 12 W Starkville MS
 1375 N Sandhills Blvd Aberdeen NC
 44 Westgate Pkwy Asheville NC
 3394 S Church St Burlington NC
 10828 Providence Road Charlotte NC
 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13 Hendersonville NC
 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1 Huntersville NC
 1039 S College Rd Wilmington NC
 3223 13th Ave SW Fargo ND
 1723 E University Blvd Las Cruces NM
 8178 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati OH
 773 Alpha Dr Highland Heights OH
 4116 W Town and Country Rd Kettering OH
 1614 Norton Rd Stow OH
 28 E 33rd St Edmond OK
 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36 Lawton OK
 7517 SE 15th Midwest City OK
 3721 W Main St Norman OK
 11717 S Western Ave Oklahoma City OK
 9446 N May Avenue Oklahoma City OK
 3111 S Harvard Ave Tulsa OK
 6110 E 71st St Tulsa OK
 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd Yukon OK
 1825 Columbia Ave Lancaster PA
 12 Ohio River Blvd Leetsdale PA
 3332 Wilmington Rd New Castle PA
 2142 S Queen St York PA
 1 Sherington Dr Bluffton SC
 4905 Forest Dr Columbia SC
 3715 E North St Greenville SC
 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104 James Island SC
 932 N Lake Dr Lexington SC
 736 & 740 Mink Ave Murrells Inlet SC
 6908 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach SC
 240 Hwy 17 N North Myrtle Beach SC
 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400 Pawleys Island SC
 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190 Rock Hill SC
 113 Bilo Pl Seneca SC
 1200 E Main St Ste 11 Spartanburg SC
 622 Bacons Bridge Rd Summerville SC
 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133 Chattanooga TN
 1951 Madison St Clarksville TN
 820 25th St NW Cleveland TN
 632 W Poplar Ave Collierville TN
 621 Old Hickory Blvd Jackson TN
 148 N Peters Rd Knoxville TN
 1250 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN
 3301 S 14th St Abilene TX
 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530 Allen TX
 3415 Bell St Amarillo TX
 2737 W Park Row Rd Arlington TX
 1104 W Arbrook Blvd Arlington TX
 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B Austin TX
 1601 Price Rd Brownsville TX
 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100 Cedar Park TX
 1406 N Loop 336 W Conroe TX
 4102 S Staples Corpus Christi TX
 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354 Dallas TX
 2608 W University Dr Denton TX
 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400 Euless TX
 14303 Inwood Road Farmers Branch TX
 172 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood TX
 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520 Frisco TX
 2727 61st St Galveston TX
 401 W Interstate 30 Garland TX
 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270 Georgetown TX
 10516 Old Katy Rd Houston TX
 901A N Shepherd Dr Houston TX
 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E Houston TX
 1365 Kingwood Dr Houston TX
 7787 N MacArthur Blvd Irving TX
 870 S Mason Rd Katy TX
 24427 Katy Frwy Katy TX
 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709 Keller TX
 851 Junction Hwy Kerrville TX
 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145 Lakeway TX
 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103 Lewisville TX
 305 NW Loop 281 Longview TX
 7020 Quaker Ave Lubbock TX
 2511 N US Highway 281 Marble Falls TX
 117 S Central Expwy Mckinney TX
 4610 N Garfield Midland TX
 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400 New Braunfels TX
 3552 Lamar Ave Paris TX
 1601 Preston Rd Ste F Plano TX
 1117A Ridge Rd Rockwall TX
 110 N Interstate 35 Round Rock TX
 3578 Knickerbocker Rd San Angelo TX
 3910 McCullough Ave San Antonio TX
 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr San Antonio TX
 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128 San Antonio TX
 18450 Blanco Road San Antonio TX
 6808 Huebner Road San Antonio TX
 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105 San Antonio TX
 17937 I-45 S Ste 125 Shenandoah TX
 2711 N US Highway 75 Sherman TX
 410 Padre Blvd South Padre Island TX
 4690 Louetta Road Spring TX
 3064 S 31st St Temple TX
 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B Texarkana TX
 322 East SE Loop 323 Tyler TX
 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112 Universal City TX
 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3 Waco TX
 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166 Waxahachie TX
 735 Adams Dr Weatherford TX
 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140 Webster TX
 540 Pantops Center Charlottesville VA
 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10 Chesapeake VA
 2138 Wards Rd Lynchburg VA
 660 Brandon Ave SW Roanoke VA
 1923 Electric Rd Salem VA

Tuesday Morning’s closure comes as Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently filed for bankruptcy, launched its liquidation sale. The retailer is expecting to close all of its locations by summer.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year including party supplies chain Party City and David’s Bridal. The bankruptcy could offer a window into what’s to come in the retail industry, given the changing landscape and the increasing challenges in the U.S. economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.