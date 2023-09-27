LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hotel Hot Springs is planning to reopen two historic Arkansas restaurants.

An announcement was made Wednesday that the Satellite Café and Coy’s Steakhouse will be back in business in downtown Hot Springs by late 2023 and early 2024.

Coy’s Steakhouse will be reconstructed in a 4,500-square-foot space adjacent to the Hotel Hot Springs, while Satellite Café will occupy a 1,200-square-foot space inside the hotel itself.

Company representative Chris Kane said the legacy of both restaurants is felt in central Arkansas.

“The team at The Hotel Hot Springs is deeply committed to preserving the legacy of Coy’s Steakhouse and the Satellite Cafe,” Kane said. “They have been working diligently to bring back the classic ambiance and flavors that made them staples in Arkansas’s culinary history while introducing modern elements for an exceptional new dining experience.”

The Satellite Café originally operated in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock for about 10 years before closing in 2010. It is set to open its doors at the end of 2023.

Coy’s Steakhouse originally opened in Hot Springs in 1945 and was a local institution before burning down in 2009. It was made an inductee into the “Gone But Not Forgotten” category of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in 2022. Doors are expected to open in the first part of 2024.

Updates on Coy’s Steakhouse and Satellite Café can be found on Facebook.