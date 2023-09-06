SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Inc. has teamed up with a driverless truck delivery company to deliver meat throughout the Northwest Arkansas region.

The collaboration with California-based company Gatik Al, Inc. will use refrigerated box trucks throughout the Rogers and Springdale areas this week. A press release states that the driverless trucks will be operating 18 hours a day.

The driverless 26-foot temperature-controlled trucks are said to have a safety driver in the cab to monitor the system and take control if required. The routes will be short-hauls and will support fast and efficient product flow from the plant to storage facilities, the release states.