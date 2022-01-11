U.S. Steel picks Osceola site for advanced steel facility

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday that it will open a new “next generation” facility in Osceola, Arkansas.

U.S. Steel describes the facility as a “highly sustainable and technologically advanced steel mill” and claims it is “engineered to bring together the most advanced technology to create the steel mill of the future that delivers profitable solutions for customers.”

The new mill will be located close to U.S. Steel’s cutting-edge Big River Steel plant in Osceola. The company expects to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024.

The new mill is designed to extend customer advantages as the company maps a path toward a “more sustainable future.” Upon completion, this project will apply to become LEED® certified

The optimized steel production facility is expected to feature two electric arc furnaces with 3 million tons per year of advanced steelmaking capability, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.

“With this location selected and shovels ready, we are reshaping the future of steelmaking,” said U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “We had numerous competitive site options, but Osceola offers our customers incomparable advantages.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it shows the role that U.S. Steel will play in the state’s future.

“Arkansas has created an ideal business environment for the growth of the steel industry in our state,” Hutchinson said. “The investment and high paying jobs that will result from this announcement will make a real difference in the lives of many families in Northeast Arkansas. I am grateful for the support of the legislature which was critical in winning this expansion. Now, U.S. Steel is an important part of our future and we look forward to continued success in the coming years.”

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said that the new facility shows Mississippi County’s role as a leader in steel production.



“Not only does Arkansas have a trained workforce, a reliable electrical grid, and easy access to river, rail, and highways, but it also has a governor, a General Assembly, and numerous community partners and stakeholders who recognize the importance of broadening economic opportunities for Arkansans and who will go the extra mile to compete for those opportunities,” Preston said. “U.S. Steel is a highly regarded member of the state’s business community, and we are excited to continue our partnership with them as they establish the most advanced steelmaking facility in North America—right here in Arkansas.”