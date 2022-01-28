BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an internal memo, Walmart said it plans to have home office campus associates return to offices on Monday, February 28.

The company says it will share more details, like mask policies and business travel, as they get closer to the return date.

Starting on February 28, the memo states associates should “all strive to spend the majority of time on campus while ensuring that flexibility is a part of our ways of working.”

Walmart continues to urge campus associates to get the COVID-19 boosters, according to the memo.

You can read the memo in part below: