BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Wednesday it plans to hire 40,000 additional associates to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season.

The associates will take on a variety of seasonal and full-time roles across the retail company, including:

Seasonal store associates to provide an outstanding experience for customers however they want to shop, whether that’s in-store or using our pickup and delivery services.

Full-time, permanent truck drivers, who keep our company moving year-round.

Customer Care associates to make sure there’s a knowledgeable, friendly voice on the other end of the line in our customer call centers this season

Walmart also announced they will be offering additional hours to current associates who want them with the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis coming afterwards.

The retailer says their U.S. average wage is more than $17 an hour, with many associates earning more based on role and market.

If interested in applying for a Walmart career, visit Walmart.com.