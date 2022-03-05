WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Southland Casino Racing has launched its brand new Betly online sportsbook, which will be the first online sportsbook available in Arkansas.

Mobile sports betting officially became legal on March 4, 2022 and Southland Casino is the first of three casinos in the state to offer online betting.

“The Betly online sportsbook will make it even easier for our patrons, all Arkansas residents and visitors to the state to wager on their favorite teams,” David Wolf, president and general manager of Southland Casino Racing says. “Many patrons are already using our Betly sportsbook kiosks at Southland, so the online sportsbook will be a familiar and convenient extension of our sports betting experience.”

In 2021, Arkansas brought in $1.2 million in tax revenue on sports betting in person. With the addition of online services, those figures are expected to triple, which will have a major impact on both the state and local economies.

The Betly online sportsbook is currently only available on PC and Mac browsers and not yet available on mobile phones.