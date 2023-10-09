BENTON, Ark. – A popular restaurant chain opening a location soon in Benton is interviewing for 120 jobs to be filled.

Whataburger representatives said the company’s hiring initiative will be a chance for 120 people from Benton to “find your inner orange,” with interviews underway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 20 for all positions.

Company representatives said pay starts at $12 an hour with benefits, including immediate enrollment in the Whataburger leadership program.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. It has recently begun moving into central Arkansas, with locations in Little Rock, North Rock and Searcy.