Cabot business goes up in flames, but the community is already helping out

CABOT, Ark. – A business that’s been a staple in the Cabot community for 12 years has gone up in flames, but people are already helping out.

Cell phone video shows smoke billowing into the air at Curly Willow Designs on Locusts Street.

The owners say that they were burning some brush in the back yard on Saturday when some debris caught a few boxes on fire and in a matter of minutes part of the building was up in flames.

Everything from trash cans to items inside the shop and Christmas gifts were even burned.

The owner says that they have already received lots of help.

“Other businesses in town and other florist doing what we do offering their building and their services for us to use to continue our business. It just touches my heart because technically that’s your competition but it just means a lot that they cared so much,” say’s Monica Griffin the owner of Curly Willow Designs.

Griffin says that she is just thankful no one was hurt. She says that they are still looking for temporary spaces to continue their passion.

She says their goal is to move back into the house next year.