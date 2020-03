CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — A Cabot woman fell 50 feet at an overlook area at Bridal Veil Falls in Heber Springs on Tuesday.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman in her mid 30’s fell after she slipped. She suffered injuries described as not life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office, Survival Flight EMS, and the Cleburne County Search and Rescue all worked together to get her out and to the hospital.