California boat fire update: 20 bodies have been recovered

CALIFORNIA (CNN)- A recovery mission continues for victims of a tragic boat fire off the coast of Southern California.

At least 20 bodies have been recovered so far from the water. Fourteen people are still missing.

The blaze broke out on the Conception, a 75-foot commercial driving boat early Monday.

There were a total of 39 people on board, 33 were passengers and six crew members.

Some members of the crew were able to jump off the boat.

No word on what caused the fire but authorities say so far there is no sign of foul play.

The US Coast Guard says the vessel was in compliance with regulations.