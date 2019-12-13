CALS announces new hours for multiple locations

LITTLE ROCK, AR (News release) –Beginning Sunday, January 5, 2020, Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) will have new hours of operation at several library branches. These changes align with the library system’s three-year strategic plan that was put into place earlier this year.



CALS libraries that will be open Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. include:

Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock

Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock

Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock

Amy Sanders Library, 10200 Johnson Drive, Sherwood

Main Library, 100 Rock Street, and Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library & Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th Street, which are currently open on Sundays, will no longer offer Sunday hours. Before making the scheduling shift, the library system collected community feedback through a series of surveys and meetings.



“We’re hopeful these changes mean visiting the library is more convenient for our patrons,” said Lisa Donovan, CALS deputy executive director of library operations. “We’ll have libraries open in more areas of Little Rock as well as north of the river and increase the number of public computers and meeting rooms available on the weekend.”



Additional hours changes that recently went into effect include adding Wednesday hours at Millie Brooks Library, 13024 Hwy 365 South, Wrightsville, which is now open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. The research room inside the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art, 401 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock, is open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.



For more information about CALS hours of operation, visit cals.org or call (501) 918-3000.



