Camden men indicted for Pine Bluff Robbery and Murder

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Camden men have been charged with robbing a gas station and attempting to rob a pawn shop and killing the shop’s owner. A federal grand jury has charged Daryl Strickland, Jr., 22, and Rodney Tyrone Henry, 22, following the November 2018 robbery of the Alon Gas Station and the attempted robbery of the Wise Buck Pawn Shop, both in Pine Bluff. The indictment alleges that Strickland and Henry caused the death of Brandon McHan, who owned the pawn shop.

According to the indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury Thursday, Strickland and Henry conspired on November 12, 2018, to rob the Wise Buck Pawn Shop, which was a federally licensed firearms dealer. The indictment charges them with the attempted robbery of the pawn shop and with causing the death of McHan, a pawn shop employee, while carrying a firearm during the attempted robbery. The indictment also charges them with conspiring to rob the Alon Gas Station, robbing the gas station, and using a firearm during the robbery.

The penalty for conspiring to, attempting to, or interfering with commerce by robbery is not more than 20 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release of not more than three years. The penalty for brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is not less than seven years and not more than life imprisonment, and that term runs consecutively to any other term imposed. The penalty for murder while discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is any term of years, up to life imprisonment, or death. Each crime charged carries a fine of up to $250,000.

Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and William McCrary, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives– New Orleans Field Division, announced the indictment. The investigation was conducted by the ATF, the Pine Bluff Police Department, the Camden Police Department, and Arkansas Community Corrections. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Benecia Moore and Kristin Bryant.

An indictment only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.