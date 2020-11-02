Camden teen dead after Friday shooting; another teen now charged

CAMDEN, Ark.- Camden Police investigating the shooting death of a teen at a home in the 400 block of Carver Avenue.

When officers arrived they spoke with a suspect, 16, who told them that the victim was inside the residence. Inside they found the victim Dayshawn Singleton, 18, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Singleton was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

The other teen was subsequently arrested and charged with murder in the 1st degree.

He is currently being housed in a juvenile detention facility, where he is being held awaiting his first appearance in court.