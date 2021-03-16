Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo TV’s Below Deck Mediterranean to headline Gala benefiting Wolfe Street Foundation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wolfe Street Foundation announced it will transition its annual Red Carpet Gala to a virtual fundraising event, in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In its 22nd year, the 2021 Red Carpet Gala will take place Thursday, April 29th at 7 p.m. CST. Admission is free, however virtual tickets can be purchased for a $100 donation. A virtual ticket includes a charcuterie board for two courtesy of Heritage Catering and a “swag bag.”

This year’s Red Carpet Gala keynote speaker is Captain Sandy Yawn, a world-renowned captain in the yachting industry and currently the captain on Bravo TV’s reality hit Below Deck Mediterranean. Captain Sandy recently celebrated 32 years of sobriety and is thrilled to share her story of recovery at this year’s gala.

In addition to a keynote speaker, the gala will include an online auction. Featured items include a fabulous getaway to a gorgeous Montana lodge donated by Buck and Angela Thompson and a stunning piece of jewelry courtesy of Sissy’s Log Cabin. There will be musical guests including Townsend, Jared Blake from NBC’s The Voice and Arkansas native and runner-up on the most recent season of NBC’s The Voice, Jim Ranger.

Wolfe Street Foundation is prepared to rise to the challenge of the ever-changing environment of what is required to help individuals in recovery. Wolfe Street’s mission is to provide up-to-date recovery resources to those affected by alcoholism and addiction. Through the hard work and the continued support of its patrons Wolfe Street is expanding its peer-to-peer programs and providing solutions at no cost to visitors at the Wolfe Street Center.

Wolfe Street’s doors are open 365 days a year, 16 hours a day, averaging over 100,000 visits per year. The Wolfe Street Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt, charitable corporation, 100% privately funded by donations, corporate sponsors, meeting groups, and special events such as the Red Carpet Gala.

For more information on the event or sponsorship, contact Laura or Shannon at RedCarpet@WolfeStreet.org.

To learn more visit www.wolfestreet.org.