CARES Act Steering Committee to meet at 4 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The CARES Act Steering Committee, created by Governor Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best use of federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, will meet virtually Tuesday at

4:00 p.m.

According to the agenda, the committee will discuss a funding request for PPE for state departments and an additional funding request to generate total funding equal to the appropriation approved by the Legislature and granted by the Arkansas Legislative Council.

