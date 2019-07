LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On November 7 at 7:00 p.m. these Christian bands will be coming to Verizon Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices vary from $24.00 to $153.50. There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the Verizon Arena Box Office and at www.ticketmaster.com

For groups of 8 or more contact 1-855-484-1991, support@premierproductions.com, or purchase at www.premierproductions.com/events.