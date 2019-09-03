Catholic school bans Harry Potter books

NASHVILLE, Ten (CNN)- Harry Potter books are no longer welcome in one Nashville School.

The seven-book series about the young wizard and his magical adventures was removed from St. Edwards Catholic School’s Library.

According to a pastor at the school, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells.”

Reverend Dan Reehil adds that these books could lead to people “conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

The successful books were written by J-K Rowling and led to a profitable movie franchise.

The catholic church does not have an official position on the Harry Potter books.