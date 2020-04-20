CATS rescheduled for May 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In order to respect the current social distancing directives set by the US Government, Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled CATS. Originally scheduled for June 5-8, 2020, CATS will now play Robinson Performance Hall on May 28-30, 2021.

There is nothing ticket holders need to do at this time, as their current seats are secured for their new performance. If you are a CATS ticket holder, please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates. Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.

For more information, please visit CelebrityAttractions.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories