CATS rescheduled for May 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In order to respect the current social distancing directives set by the US Government, Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled CATS. Originally scheduled for June 5-8, 2020, CATS will now play Robinson Performance Hall on May 28-30, 2021.

There is nothing ticket holders need to do at this time, as their current seats are secured for their new performance. If you are a CATS ticket holder, please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates. Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.

For more information, please visit CelebrityAttractions.com.