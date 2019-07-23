Celebrating the life of Mitch Petrus

CARLISLE, Ark. – A funeral service was held today for Mitch in Biscoe.

Dozens of people left Mitch’s hometown of Carlisle to head to a small church in Biscoe to pay their final respects. The love for Mitch was very evident not just today but everyday since his passing.

People filled the small church in Biscoe.

“He touched so many people”

The memories of 32 year-old Mitch Petrus lingures in the hears of so many.

“He was just fantastic, he was a great person to know”

“You were going to have a memory when you were with him”

Tuesday morning, dozens said their final goodbyes to the friend, family man, and football player at his funeral service.

The former business man represented by line of wreckers a mile long with lights on from all over the state, all outside the service to honor him.

The Foundation for Responsible Towing, Tim Moody said, “we are just going to come together as a team as you see we came down from little rock to be apart of this to show our respects”

This life cut short, that many say will leave an impact far beyond the years Mitch saw.

Jordan Colclasure a friend of Petrus said “His ripples are going to go way further”

His family has set up a fund to develop a scholarship in his name.

Mitch will be missed.

His parents tell us that someone has set up a fake GoFund me account using his name. We want everyone to know that this (https://bit.ly/2JKKrdz) is the one and only account to raise money for this scholarship in his honor.