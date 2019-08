DARDANELLE, Ark. – Police are looking for a man they say stole from a local cemetery.

The Dardanelle Police Department (DPD) posted the suspect’s photos on their Facebook page Thursday.

The post states that he’s wanted for a theft at Brearly Cemetary and was “seen holding a chrome Mack truck hood ornament.”

The DPD asks anyone with information to give them a call at 479-229-2533.