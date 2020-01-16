Breaking News
Booneville man reportedly in coma after being shocked while working on power lines

Census summit brings stakeholders together

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Census logo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Stakeholders in Arkansas are coming together today to figure out ways to get the most complete census count in Arkansas.

Arkansans will be able to go online April 1 and be counted but the focus of the Governor’s AR Counts committee and others is counting those that can potentially fall through the cracks. Organizations came together today to figure out how to better reach out to minority communities, lower income populations, the elderly, and non-English speaking portions of the population.

The online census will be available in 12 different languages and the paper version will be available in English and Spanish.

Participation will not threaten any Arkansans’ privacy and the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share any information with federal agencies.

Stakeholders say that a 1% difference in the count could make a $1 billion difference over the next decade when it comes to federal funding for a myriad of things such as highways, schools, and federal programs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Map Center

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

7 Day Outlook

7 Day Outlook

State Radar

State Radar

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

Hot Springs Radar

Hot Springs Radar

Russellvilled Radar

Russellvilled Radar

Pine Bluff Radar

Pine Bluff Radar

National Radar

National Radar

State Satellite

State Satellite

National Satellite

National Satellite

SE AR Forecast

SE AR Forecast

SW AR Forecast

SW AR Forecast

North AR Forecast

North AR Forecast

State Temps

State Temps

Lightning Map

Lightning Map

State Warnings

State Warnings

Severe Outlook

Severe Outlook

Almanac

Almanac
More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!