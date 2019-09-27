Centerton police captain on leave after fight with another officer

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Centerton police captain is on leave after reports of a fight with another officer at the captain’s home.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said he is aware of an incident involving two of his officers. Mayor Bill Edwards also sent an email to some city staff saying there was an incident at Captain Kristopher Arthur’s house in Lowell while off duty and that some sort of altercation had occurred.

He confirmed that Chief Harper is looking into the incident.

Mayor Edwards placed Captain Arthur on leave while the investigation continues.

Captain Arthur had previously been on leave from the department while a special prosecutor investigated possible criminal and fraud charges. Arthur was cleared of any criminal action, but the matter of misuse of federal funds was referred to federal authorities to review.