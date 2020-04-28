Central Arkansas company provides PPE to AR Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas company steps up to provide much needed personal protective equipment to a Little Rock hospital.

TY Garments along with ARclothmasks.com donated surgical masks and protective coveralls to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

AR cloth masks is head-quartered in Little Rock.

The company’s leader has a personal connection, her children were once patients.

“Really its a commitment to do our part to make sure everyone gets back to work safely,” said Lisa Ferrell from TY Garments.

TY Garments has also donated to UAMS and the City of Little Rock.