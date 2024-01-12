LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Area cities are opening warming shelters as several days of bitter cold are forecast for central Arkansas.

North Little Rock

Community Center, 2700 Willow Street; opens Friday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., then re-opens at 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday at 7 a.m. No ID is required, no one intoxicated will be admitted.

Little Rock

East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 E. 6th St., opens at 6 p.m. Saturday, overnight services begin Jan. 13. Those who need a ride may contact The Van at 501-955-3444. The Van will also be operating the shelter. Little Rock Compassion Center, 3618 W. Roosevelt Rd., open 24 hours.

Conway

Don Owen Sports Center, 10 Lower Ridge Rd, Mon-Sat – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun – 1 to 6 p.m. 501-450-6186, no pets

McGee Center, 3800 College Ave, Mon-Sat – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun – 1 to 6 p.m., 501-513-3586; closed Martin Luther King Jr Day, no pets.

Conway Emergency Shelter, 1116 Gum St, 24 hours, check in 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., 501-358-6676, 18 years and older; first come, first served, no pets

Jacksonville

Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 1208 W. Main St., 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. They are in need of additional volunteers.

Hot Springs

First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center Gym, 1100 Central Ave., opens nightly at 4 p.m. until closing Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. Hours may be extended depending on the weather. The Christian Life Center is behind the church, on Pratt St. Entry to the Warming Center is on the Woodbine St. side of the building behind the dumpster.

Searcy

Carmichael Community Center, 801 Elm St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Benton

Northside Church of Christ, 917 N. East St., next door to hospital, beginning Sunday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m., hours may change due to weather. Volunteers are needed, call 501-528-9668 or salinewarmingcenter@gmail.com.

The Arkansas Storm Team is forecasting bitter cold temperatures through Wednesday.