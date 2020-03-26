Central Arkansas family lost everything in house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A family is sifting through what remains of their home. It was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

They say, not only are they dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, but they have also lost everything they own.

Sarah Sibert holds her daughter grateful her family is alive after their home went up in flames.



“Everybody got our safe however we lost 4 pets,” Sibert said.

She says they lost everything they owned. She says it’s been difficult trying to get the essentials while hundreds of others are preparing for the pandemic and many stores are closed.

“It’s very hard to go stores and get what you need, thermometers, or other essentials,” Sibert said.

While the house is a total loss, they say complete strangers have come together to help them

“Even though we’re in a pandemic right now it doesn’t stop the community from coming together and helping.”

Their daughter’s school Central Arkansas Montessori has put out a word to help the family even during the virus crisis.

“People have risked their health to come out and help us and it’s been really good.”

Still emotional over what happened, Sibert is happy with the community they have.

“I think the pandemic is really eye-opening and to add a tragedy like this. It’s a beautiful thing to see all the kind hearts. We really appreciate it for sure,” Sibert said.

The family says they have a lot of clothes, but now they really need furniture.

To learn how you can help, contact the Central Arkansas Montessori school. https://www.facebook.com/CentralARMontessori/