Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System continues to actively screen for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of Arkansas’ hospitals and medical centers are doing everything possible to help stem the coronavirus tide, including the VA.

Central Arkansas veteran’s healthcare system is working hard to protect and treat our veterans, and protect their employees. Active screening is going on in all VA facilities, including at Fort Roots where anyone entering campus goes through a multi-lane screening point. They answer a few questions and have their temperature taken.

In Little Rock, the VA has set up a drive-through COVID-19 test collection site for veterans referred for testing by their provider.

There are also two prescription pick-up sites in the parking lots for veterans with urgent needs.