LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all bookworms, the Central Arkansas Library System has announced the dates for their Friends of CALS Used Book Sale for 2022.

The book sale will be happening in the basement of the CALS Main Library at 100 Rock Street from March 10-12. Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday March 11 and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday March 12.

Additional Used Book Sales are tentatively scheduled for July 7-9 and November 17-19.

Friends of CALS members can begin shopping on Thursday, March 10, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and receive 50% off gently read books at the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square on March 10 during normal hours.

Among the items available at the book sale are paperbacks for $1 and hardbacks for $2 as well as book totes. Masks will be required for shoppers and library staff during the event.

Money generated from the Used Book Sale goes to the Friends of CALS fund, which supports the Six Bridges Book Festival, book club kits, Arkansas Sounds concerts, branch programs, Summer Reading Club, youth programs, and various library activities.

Friends of CALS memberships can be purchased online, in-person during the book sale, or at any CALS branch.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the Friends of CALS Used Book Sale can send an email to pdeems@cals.org, call 501-918-3000 or visit CALS.org.