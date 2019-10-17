City of Amity flag contest winners

AMITY, Ark. — The City of Amity wanted to design a new flag to represent their town, so they opened it to the public to create one and to decide which one they wanted.

The public was given a task to design a flag that they would like to see represent their city and then they would vote to decide the top 4 flags.

The top four were then taken to be voted on by the City Council.

After the voting process was complete Cheyenne Lambert was named 1st place with this design.

Other designs that placed were