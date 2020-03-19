City of Cabot making sure people have what they need during the COVID-19 pandemic

CABOT, Ark. — The novel coronavirus is impacting several schools, restaurants, businesses and organizations across the natural state, but the city of Cabot is making sure people have what they need during the pandemic.

With all that’s going on with COVID-19. The city of Cabot started the Citizen Assistance program to get essential items to people who need it.

They started it today and they’ve already helped about 12 people.

Flyers are being spread around the city of Cabot.

“Anything that they may need is what we are trying to help them with,” said Mayor Ken Kincade.

On Wednesday they started a citizen assistance program.

“We know that people are in times of need during this time that can’t go to the store that are elderly, can’t drive or afraid to get out,” said Mayor Kincade.

They teamed up with more than a dozen churches in that area to help with food, paper goods, medical and bill assistance.

“So we have a warehouse in Little Rock where we have an abundance of supplies stored up and ready,” said Jarrett Humphires a Life Group Pastor at New Life Church in Cabot.

The New Life of Church of Cabot is just one of many churches getting on board.

“Any opportunity we can take to the hands and feet of Jesus and what does that mean we are simply meeting someone’s need at the point of their need,” said Humphires.

It just shows how a simple act of kindness can go a long way during the pandemic.

“That’s a good feeling to have in your own community we knew that would be the case,” said Mayor Kincade.

The mayor stresses this program is only for people who need it. If you would like to help volunteer give City Hall a call at 501-843-3566.