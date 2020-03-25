City of Conway allowing Hotels to sell extra cleaning supplies

CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway is allowing Hotels to sell extra cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said in a tweet on Monday that the hotels and motels of the communities have been significantly impacted by the restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
With this slow down these businesses have large inventories of cleaning supplies and other items that are building up.
They are for citizens to help protect hem against the risk of infection can use the items. To provide alternative opportunities for citizens to have access to these necessary supplies, Mayor Bart Castleberry has suspended certain zoning and ordinance restrictions on Conway’s hotels and motels to allow them to sell cleaning supplies, paper goods or sundries inside the city limits.