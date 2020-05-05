City of Little Rock announces curfew changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The City of Little Rock curfew will change, effective Wednesday, May 6, 2020, to midnight to 5 a.m. with the intention that it be completely lifted May 21. The daytime curfew for minors remains in effect through May 27.

About the City of Little Rock’s Response to COVID-19:



Residents may visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 for all information about the City’s efforts related to COVID19, including the newly created Small Business Emergency Assistance Program. Volunteers are needed to assist with the grab-and-go feeding efforts for vulnerable populations, including students and seniors. Sign up at LittleRock.gov/volunteer. The Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund benefits the grab-and-go feeding effort and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE). Donations of PPE are also accepted. Donate here or visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 and click on the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund button. Follow the City of Little Rock on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @CityLittleRock