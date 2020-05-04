City of Little Rock opening Golf and Tennis centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The City of Little Rock plans a restricted opening of the two city golf courses and the city’s tennis center on May 9. Each facility will follow the guidelines of the federal and state government, as well as restrictions put in place in Little Rock by Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

“The City has put together a comprehensive plan that allows these facilities to safely reopen,” said Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart. “Golf and tennis are two sports that lend themselves well to social distancing. Couple that with a stringent plan for cleaning the facility and equipment, this is something that we are very excited to be able do to allow golfers and tennis players to get out and take part in a little normalcy.”

Both the Rebsamen Golf Course and the First Tee Golf Course will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Tee times will be required to play, and will be scheduled 20 minutes apart to keep distance between groups. Players will be limited to one per golf cart.

The Rebsamen Tennis Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

All facilities will have signage encouraging social distancing and proper hygiene. Staff will also be tracking who is playing in each group, in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

There will be limits on the number of people allowed in the pro shop at one time and staff will be supplied with the proper personal protective equipment to safely interact with customers. Staff will also be performing frequent cleaning of common touch points in each facility throughout the day.

